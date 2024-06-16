ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to M. Madan Mohan at condolence meeting in Hubballi

Published - June 16, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

KUWJ members paying tributes to senior journalist M. Madan Mohan at a condolence meeting in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

A condolence meeting was held in Hubballi on Sunday to pay tributes to Mattihalli Madan Mohan, senior journalist and former special correspondent of The Hindu, who died on Saturday.

Members of Dharwad District Working Journalists Union paid tributes to Mr. Madan Mohan. They said that he was objective in his views and was a committed and sincere professional.

They said that he was a role model for others. “He was known for his objective reporting. He had vast knowledge. He had deep knowledge about the problems of the country and things like water resources and panchayat raj and guided several governments through his reports,” they said.

“He was a very honest journalist and worked as a reporter for nearly five decades. He never compromised on his principles. Later in life, he had taken a keen interest in spirituality,” speakers observed.

President of the association Lochanesh Hugar said that another programme will be held to recall the contribution of Mr. Madan Mohan to the State and the nation, where eminent speakers will be invited to speak.

