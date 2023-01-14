ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to Gen. Thimayya’s daughter

January 14, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tributes were paid to K. Mireille Chengappa, daughter of KS. Thimayya at Thimayya Memorial Museum in Madikeri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MYSURU

Tributes were paid to K. Mireille Chengappa, 86, daughter of Gen. K.S. Thimayya, India’s 6th Chief of Army Staff, at Thimayya Memorial Museum in Madikeri on Saturday. Ms. Chengappa passed away in Bengaluru on Friday and the staff of the museum made floral offerings to her portrait and recalled her contribution to the establishment of the museum and observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.

Ban on two-wheelers to BR Hills for jathra

MYSURU

The Chamarajanagar district administration has banned the movement of two-wheelers at BR Hills on January 15 and 16 on account of jathra and rathotsava of Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple. The officials said they expect a surge in crowd and the measure is in place to ensure there was no clogging of vehicles in what is essentially a forest and protected area.

