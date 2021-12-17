Tributes paid to Gen. Bipin Rawat, others

Rich tributes were paid in Mysuru on Thursday to the late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the other officers of the defence forces, who lost their lives in the helicopter crash in Nilgiri hills recently.

A large number of ex-servicemen from Mysuru region and their families, serving Army and Air Force personnel, NCC cadets and the general public participated in a meeting organised at Squadron Leader A.B. Devayya Bhavan in Mysuru under the aegis of VeKare Ex-Servicemen Trust and Kodagu Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, Mysuru, on Thursday.

Two-minute silence

Two minute of silence was observed in honour of the departed souls by the gathering after Group Captain Ajay Dudeja (retd.), former Commanding Officer, Air Force Selection Board, Mysuru, and Colonel Srinivas, Administrative Officer of NCC Group Headquarters, Mysuru, lit the traditional lamps and paid floral tributes.

Group Captain Ajay Dudeja, Harish Machia Kodandera, son of late World War II veteran, and founder president of VeKare Ex Servicemen Trust Mandetira Subramani addressed the gathering.

Deputy Director, Dept. of Sainik Welfare & Resettlement, Mysuru, Dr. Balasubramanya, Vice-President of VeKare Ex-Servicemen Trust, Shakunthala Subramani, Honorary Secretary of the Trust, S. Somashekara, Vice President of Kodagu Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, Mysuru East, Veteran Subedar K.U. Bheemaiah and other office-bearers were present.