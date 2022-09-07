Tributes paid to educationist Vajrakumar

KARNATAKA HUBBALLI 08/9/22 The former chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade and others paying floral tributes to educationist Vajrakumar in Dharwad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seers, elected representatives, members of various organisations, students and people from different walks of life on Wednesday paid floral tributes to educationist N. Vajrakumar who passed away in Dharwad recently.

Paying floral tributes to Vajrakumar at a Nudi Namana programme in Dharwad on Wednesday, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade described him as one who dedicated his life to the field of education and JSS Institutions. He was known for his dedication towards work, trust and sacrifice, he said.

Mr. Heggade, who is also working president of JSS Group of Institutions, said that personally he was deeply pained by the death of Vajrakumar and he had lost someone who had singlehandedly handled JSS Institutions in Dharwad. “I am greatly indebted to him and it is impossible to repay. But I will try to tread on the path laid down by him for taking the institutions to further heights,” he said.

Sri Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt, Dharwad, recalled the contribution of Vajrakumar in building Janata Shikshana Samiti (JSS) and said that he had left his mark through these institutions. The swami also recalled the association of JSS with the mutt.

The former Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti said that Vajrakumar had great concern for the institutions and education. He had ensured that none was meted out injustice and the staff of the institutions did not face any problem. He has left behind institutions that will be a model to the whole State, he said.

Writer Siddalinga Pattanashetti said that although he was strong while taking decisions, he was soft at heart. Along with the field of education, Vajrakumar had contributed a great deal to the growth of art and culture in the region.

Making the introductory remarks, Finance Officer of JSS Ajit Prasad recalled Vajrakumar’s contribution in establishing and developing JSS Group of Institutions starting from 1973.

Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjankumar, Secretary of JSS Jeevandhar Kumar and others were present.