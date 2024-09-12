Tributes paid in Belagavi to Sitaram Yechury

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) paid tributes to party leader Sitaram Yechury in Belagavi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a condolence meeting on the Sahitya Bhavan premises, party workers spoke of his contribution to Indian students and workers movements and coalition politics.

They raised slogans like Yechury Amar Rahe and sang songs.

Gaibu Jainekhan, G.V. Kulkarni, Manda Nevagi, Meenakshi Dapde, Saraswati Malashetty, Yallappa Patil, Sunil Patil, Yallavva Tarihal and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.