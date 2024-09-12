ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid in Belagavi to Sitaram Yechury

Updated - September 12, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) paid tributes to party leader Sitaram Yechury in Belagavi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a condolence meeting on the Sahitya Bhavan premises, party workers spoke of his contribution to Indian students and workers movements and coalition politics.

They raised slogans like Yechury Amar Rahe and sang songs.

Gaibu Jainekhan, G.V. Kulkarni, Manda Nevagi, Meenakshi Dapde, Saraswati Malashetty, Yallappa Patil, Sunil Patil, Yallavva Tarihal and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US