Tributes paid in Belagavi to Sitaram Yechury

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) paid tributes to party leader Sitaram Yechury in Belagavi on Thursday.

At a condolence meeting on the Sahitya Bhavan premises, party workers spoke of his contribution to Indian students and workers movements and coalition politics.

They raised slogans like Yechury Amar Rahe and sang songs.

Gaibu Jainekhan, G.V. Kulkarni, Manda Nevagi, Meenakshi Dapde, Saraswati Malashetty, Yallappa Patil, Sunil Patil, Yallavva Tarihal and others were present.