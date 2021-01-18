Tribute to T. Chowdiah: Online concert by Anasuya Kulkarni

Ganabharathi has organised an online concert based on the compositions of Mysore T. Chowdiah on January 19 by H.S. Anasuya Kulkarni, his disciple.

The programme will start at 10 a.m. and Vidwan Haricharan will render vocal support. Vidushi Anasuya Kulkarni will be accompanied on the violin by Vidushi Jyothsna Manjunath, on the mridangam by Vidwan B.N. Ramesh and on the Angklung by Kumari Tapasya and Kumari Jahnavi. A release stated that this is a guruvandana on the occasion of her guru Chowdiah’s death anniversary. The programme is available on YouTube channel https://youtu.be/Wv8vIIqMBRo.

Anasuya Kulkarni a disciple of Mysore T. Chowdiah. She started her initial learning under R.R. Keshavamurthy and later trained under Chowdiah.

Angklung

T.S. Venugopal, secretary, Ganabharathi, said Anasuya Kulkarni is known for adopting angklung, an Indonesian bamboo instrument to Carnatic music and is the only Indian to play classical Carnatic music on this instrument.

Dr. Kulkarni, has a PhD in Comparative Studies of Musical Instruments and has won many awards and accolades for her innovation and for her contribution to the field of music. The organisers said she taught music in several universities under exchange programmes. She has an extensive collection of around 300 musical instruments, according to the organisers.

Jyothsna Manjunath who is accompanying Anasuya Kulkarni on violin, is an AIR artist and proficient in playing both 4 and 7 stringed violin. In this concert, she has played 7 stringed violin to pay her respects to Mysore T. Chowdiah.