Tribute to Puneeth in rangoli

08 November 2021 19:23 IST

An artist in Mysuru has paid his homage to film star Puneeth Rajkumar by sketching the latter’s portrait using rangoli art, on the occasion of the late actor’s 11th day death ceremony.

Raghavendra Rao, drawing teacher at Kala Prapancha, has outlined the late actor’s image using various rangoli colours. He took almost 24 hours to complete the work.

Mr. Rao, who is also a purohit, started sketching on Sunday and finished on Monday evening. “The colours that I have used were procured from Nashik and Pune. The rangoli appears like a portrait painting,” he said.

The fans of the late actor can watch the rangoli art at Kala Prapancha, an art school, located near Gana Bharati in Kuvempunagar. “I will keep the work for at least two to three days for the fans to see it and pay their tribute,” he added.