Tribute to Ambedkar

The Hassan district administration, on Friday, paid tribute to the architect of Indian constitution B.R. Ambedkar on his Parinirvan Divas.

The former Minister and Sakleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy, zilla panchayat president Shweta Devaraj and senior officers including Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, SP Ram Nivas Sepat and others offered flowers and garlanded his statue.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said Ambedkar gave voice and strength to the downtrodden of the country. Every individual should read about Ambedkar’s life and achievements and try to follow his principles. Shweta Devaraj said lakhs of people had been leading a meaningful life because of the efforts of Ambedkar.

The DC said that because of Ambedkar’s constitution every individual in the country enjoyed equal rights.

Senior officers of the district administration were present.