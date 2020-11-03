Tribunal sets aside official’s transfer

MANGALURU

03 November 2020 01:45 IST

Mohammed Imtiyaz H.K., who was recently transferred as Deputy Director of Pre-University Education to Kodagu, will be returning to the post in Mangaluru on Tuesday as his transfer was set aside by the Karnataka State Appellate Tribunal.

Mr. Imtiyaz had questioned before the tribunal his premature transfer to Kodagu and the posting of Vishnu Murthy, the principal of Government PU College, Car Street, to that post on the latter’s promotion.

In his petition before the tribunal, Mr. Imtiyaz said he was transferred to Mangaluru from Bhadravati and he reported to duty on March 2. When he was due to retire on May 30, 2021, the government passed order on September 25 to transfer him to Kodagu and post Mr. Murthy to that post. This transfer was against the transfer guidelines and norms, he contended.

The tribunal comprising chairman K.Bhakthavatsala and member S.K. Pattanayak on October 22 quashed the transfer order of Mr. Imtiyaz and Mr. Murthy and directed Mr. Imtiyaz to immediately resume charge as the Deputy Director of Pre-University Education, Dakshina Kannada. Mr. Murthy was asked to approach the Secretary to Government, Education (Pre-University), for the posting order.