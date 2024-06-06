Tribunal can’t annul gift deed if it does not contain condition to take care of parents: High Court

The tribunal set up under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, 2007, will not get jurisdiction to annul the gift deed if the deed does not contain the condition that the transferee should provide basic amenities and physical needs to the transferor parent/senior citizen of the property, the High Court of Karnataka has said.

Setting aside decision

The High Court passed the order while setting aside the decision of the Ramanagara Senior Citizen Tribunal, which had annulled a gift deed registered in June, 2019, in favour of a son by his 74-year-old father after the septuagenarian complained that the son had failed to take care of him. The tribunal had also annulled the sale deed executed by the son in December 2019 based on the gift deed.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who heard the petition filed by the purchaser of the property challenging the annulment of sale deed by the tribunal, said that the tribunal had no jurisdiction to annul the gift deed under Section 23(1) of the MWPSC Act as the gift deed did not contain a condition that the son, beneficiary of the gift deed, should take care of the father.

Apex court order

Citing the judgment of the apex court in Sudesh Chhikara vs. Ramti Devi case and a Full Bench judgment of the High Court of Kerala on the issue, Justice Nagaprasanna held that unless a condition was stipulated in favour of the senior citizen in the recitals of the gift deed, the tribunal would not get jurisdiction to annul the gift deed.

While restoring both the gift deed and the sale deed, the High Court directed the son to to pay ₹10,000 per month as maintenance to the father after noticing that ₹10,000 per month that the father was getting from his ₹15 lakh deposit may not be sufficient for him due to growing cost of living. Also, the court reserved the liberty to the father to seek enhancement of maintenance amount from the son through the tribunal if such a need arises.