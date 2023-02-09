 Tribals woo G-20 delegates with lantana products

February 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MYSURU

A G-20 delegation which visited Jungle Lodges and Resorts at Bannerghatta as part of the official trip was treated to handicraft items made of lantana by Jenu Kurubas, Kadu Kurubas and Soligas on Thursday.

Training in making handicraft and utility items using Lantana is an initiative of the Forest Department which was trying to impart value addition to what is essential a weed and has proliferated across Bandipur and surrounding protected areas including Nagarahole, MM Hills, BRT Tiger Reserve etc.

The Forest Department has taken up the project in a big way and a 45-day training programme to the tribal communities was launched at Melakamanahalli on the outskirts of Bandipur on January 26, 2023. The objective is to create demand for lantana products so that the steady demand for the products will generate jobs and will also be a source of income and economically empower the community members.

Officials said it was likely that some of the products made by the tribals using lantana would also be sourced from them by the government to distribute it as mementoes during the G-20 delegate meetings some of which are scheduled to be held in the State over the next few months.

Sources said the delegation was impressed by the unique initiative. The lantana products included dust bins, flower vase, toasters, coffee tables, chairs, baskets etc and the authorities are planning to introduce more products and train the tribals in their manufacture as well. The authorities said the Forest Department is doing the hand-holding for the tribals in providing training and marketing the products.