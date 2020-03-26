Tribals told to stay at home

The Hassan district administration has told people belonging to the nomadic tribal communities, who have a history of visiting neighbouring States and districts, to stay at home. The officers have warned them of action if they violate the instruction.

A team of officers who visited Srirampura near Dodda Magge in Arkalgud told the Sudagadu Sidda community people to remain indoors. A few of the community have recently visited the districts, where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported. These people go around in their traditional attire and exhibit some tricks to attract people’s attention. They are also called fortune-tellers as they predict good and bad things.

K.M.Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer, told The Hindu, “Nobody has got symptoms of the infection. However, we have put them on home quarantine. They have been told not to come out of their places”.

Similar instruction has been given to people of Hakki Pikki and Shille Kyata community people staying put at Angadihalli in Belur taluk. A few in the village had recently returned from Kerala. The officers of Belur taluk administration and health staff have identified such people and put them on home quarantine.

Hooraja, a leader of Hakki Pikki community, said the officers had warned the people in the village of strict action if they went out of the house. “A few who had gone to distant places returned home to take part in a jatre, which has been cancelled. The officers visited the village to identify all of them. They have been told to remain at home”, he said. Hakki-Pikki people go around selling extracts of forest produces, used as medicine for various ailments.

As of now 187 people are under home isolation in Hassan district and as many as 59 have completed home isolation period. So far 26 suspected cases were reported in the district and none of them was confirmed.