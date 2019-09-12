‘Tribals should benefit from govt. schemes’

The University of Mysore will adopt a few more villages under its rural development project in Chamarajanagar district from the next academic year (2020-21).

This was stated by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore, G. Hemantha Kumar, here on Thursday. He was speaking at the World Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Day conducted by the Adivasi Samanvay Manch and Rajya Moola Adivasi Vedike at the Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall.

The Vice-Chancellor said the Department of Tribal Development already has a few projects running in Chamarajanagar district known for tribal hamlets in forest areas like M.M.Hills. This will be extended during the next academic year to incorporate a few more villages in addition to the five villages that have already been adopted, he added.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna, who inaugurated the conference, said he would strive to secure the benefits of various government programmes due to the tribal communities.

The Minister said all efforts should be made to bring the tribal communities to the mainstream by ensuring that the benefits of the development projects percolate to them.

“I will speak to the Chief Minister in this regard and ensure that the benefits due to you are duly released’’, he added.

Mr. Somanna said taluks like H.D.Kote in Mysuru district harboured a number of hamlets and the officials have been directed to conduct a survey to assess the number of hamlets without electricity so as to extend power supply to them.

Adivasi Samanvay Manch president Amar Singh Choudhary, Secretary Ashok Chaudhary and others were present.

Tribals Day was also celebrated at the hamlets in Hunsur under the auspices of Development Through Education where it was resolved to pressure the government to implement the full provisions of the Forest Rights Act.

The tribal leaders also resolved to seek a notification from the government to declare the taluks with significant tribal population as a scheduled tribe area for the comprehensive development of the community.