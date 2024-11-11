Tribals seek internal reservation, FRA implementation

Members of tribal communities from Mysuru district have reiterated their demand for internal reservation and implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and will submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his visit to H.D. Kote and Saragur on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister will be taking part in Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in H.D. Kote organised by the members of the Naika Sangha.

Members of the Budakattu Krishikara Sangha, Adivasi Mahila Sangha, and Development through Education have sought internal reservation within the quota for Scheduled Tribes and want six Assembly segments reserved for them based on the population in these constituencies.

Sreekanth of DEED said that adivasis have no voice in the decision-making process as the ST quota has been cornered in its entirety by the Naika community members given their numerical strength.

Equal demarcation sought

The internal reservations should be equally demarcated among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, Forest-Dwelling Tribal Groups, Nomadic Groups and other Backward Communities within the ST category, according to the tribal leaders.

The organisations representing the tribal communities said that though the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, was enacted 18 years ago, it was yet to be implemented in its spirit. Mr. Sreekanth said there are discrepancies in the manner in which the FRA has been implemented and the rights of 12,000 adivasis over minor forest produce, access to burial grounds and places of worship, etc., should be recognised.

To shore up the quality of life of the tribal communities, the Chief Minister will be urged to make a special allocation for adivasis and other tribes and will seek ₹5,050 crore.

Another long-pending demand of the tribals is the enactment of the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996. Mr. Sreekanth said this will help empower tribal communities and enable the all-round development of the region inhabited by them.

Muzaffar Assadi report

Mr. Siddaramaiah will also be urged to implement the recommendations of Muzaffar Assadi report which identified 3,418 tribal families for rehabilitation as they were evicted from forests consequent to the implementation of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The signatories to the memorandum include Jayappa, president of Budakattu Krishikara Sangha, Hunsur, Girija, president of Adivasi Mahila Sangha, and Mr. Sreekanth.