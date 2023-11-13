Tribals reiterate demand for internal reservation

November 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Tribal communities from Hunsur, Periyapatana and H.D. Kote have reiterated their demand for internal reservation among Scheduled Tribes so as to protect their collective interest.

Addressing a press conference at Hunsur, the community members said on Monday that the genuine adivasis and forest-dwelling tribes were being sidelined even as the government was trying to club other communities and include them under the ST category. ‘’As a result, the lions’ share of government services and reservation benefits will be cornered by the dominant groups at the cost of the adivasis,’’ said P.K. Ramu of Budakattu Krishikara Sangha.

He also suggested the creation of a tribal hamlet in any urban area on an experimental basis for the rehabilitation of adivasis who are displaced. Mr. Ramu referred to the Muzaffar Assadi Committee Report on tribal rehabilitation which was submitted on the recommendations of the High Court of Karnataka but was yet to be implemented. “It has been over 7 years since the report on tribal rehabilitation was submitted but the government was yet to act on it,” said Mr. Ramu.

S. Sreekanth of Development through Education, said many of the tribal hamlets lacked basic amenities including drainage and called for shoring up the environment. Drawing attention to the state of affairs in Hunsur town, Mr. Sreekanth said that civic administration has collapsed and manholes were overflowing at many places and the untreated raw sewage was entering the river Lakshmantheertha at 13 different places and polluting the river. He called for an action plan for cleaning up the river and clearing of encroachment of government land.

Mr. Sreekanth also mooted the idea of repairing the decrepit and dilapidated Government quarters, some of which are abandoned, and said that the same could be repaired to rehabilitate the tribals who were living under far worse conditions. This could be a temporary arrangement till the tribal rehabilitation was completed, he added.

Dalit activist Harihar Anandswamy called for clearing encroachment on government land which was earmarked as Civic Amenities site at Govindanahalli in Hunsur. He said over 12,000 tribals were practicing agriculture since decades on government land but the authorities were yet to issue the Saguvali chit recognizing their land holding.

The other demands of the tribals include conferring the benefits of the Forest Rights Act, establishment of a tribal university in Hunsur and to study and document their way of life so that it could be conserved for posterity.