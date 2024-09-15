Tribals of Nagarahole oppose relocation

Tribals of Nagarahole National Park have urged the government to withdraw a recent notification issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority on relocating people living in the core area of tiger reserves.

A memorandum was submitted to the local authorities questioning the rationale of the NTCA notification. The NTCA had written to Chief Wildlife Wardens of 18 States that 64,801 people were living in the core areas and their relocation exercise was being delayed.

Incensed with the notification, the tribals staged a demonstration in front of the Forest Department recently and questioned the legality of the notification. They said the relocation is being ostensibly justified because it was to create inviolate space for tigers and conservation but the ulterior motive was to promote tourism and forest land encroachment.

The protest held under the aegis of Nagarahole Adivasi Jammapale Right Establishment Committee said that relocation has been conceptualised by urban environmentalists devoid of knowledge of forest-dwelling tribes apart from a section of the NGOs.

“The tribal culture revolves around forests, animals and environment protection and this value system has been inherited from our forefathers and passed on to posterity,” said the agitating tribals.

The tribals also questioned the legality of declaring Nagarahole as a tiger reserve without taking the consent of the local gram sabhas amounted to violation of various laws including the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 and Forests Rights Act 2006.

A memorandum submitted to the authorities not only called for revocation of the NTCA circular on relocation, but also said that declaring Nagarahole as a tiger reserve was illegal and hence called for the withdrawal of the notification.