Tribals hope for higher allocation in Budget

June 29, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Notwithstanding the low expectations of the stakeholders in Mysuru from the upcoming State Budget, the tribals of Hunsur have reposed hopes in it and want higher allocation to help ameliorate their living conditions.

A memorandum was also submitted to the office of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking an allocation of ₹6178.70 crore for tribal rehabilitation and development.

The ‘’demand list’’ included coverage of 1 lakh tribals across the State under various guarantee schemes; allocation of ₹512.70 crore for the rehabilitation of 3,418 tribal families, and ₹1,500 crore for implementation of the Forest Rights Act to benefit the community members across various hamlets.

S. Sreekanth of Development through Education said the tribals have been persistent in their demands and notwithstanding the lukewarm response by the successive governments in the past, there is a belief that the new government would be more responsive to their cause.

The newly elected MLA G.D. Harish Gowda of the JD (S) has also assured the community members of raising issues pertaining to the tribals in the Assembly and this has given them confidence, said Mr. Sreekanth. Other demands include ₹800 crore for the development of the 16 Ashram Schools catering to tribal children and constitution of a Tribal Development Authority, among others.

