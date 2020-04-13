Tribals hit hard by COVID-19 lockdown

The tribals, who are on the move selling plant extracts of medicinal value, are among the worst-hit due to the lockdown.

The Hakki Pikki tribe settled in both the districts have appealed to the respective district administrations to provide food items as they are running out of the stock. They are finding it difficult to procure foodgrains from the fair price shops as they do not have ration cards or the cards have lapsed as the beneficiaries have not verified their fingerprints to update the cards.

Hooraja, a leader of Hakki Pikki community settled at Angadihalli in Belur taluk, told The Hindu that 74 families in the village did not have ration cards and the cards of about 50 families had gone invalid. “Our people keep moving and they visit their native place during festivals. It is difficult for them to get a ration card. I have been struggling for the last six months to get a card for my daughter’s family. The government cancels cards of those who have not verified fingerprints. Now, they are suffering,” he said.

With the lockdown in place, they cannot move out. These people sell plant extracts and offer massage for physical ailments. Many of them have travelled abroad to offer their services. However, a majority of them depend on daily earnings for their livelihood. Hooraja and wife Chandasi were guests of the Union government for the Republic Day programme this year. Following their appeal, the officers of the Revenue Department recently visited the village and collected information about the families with no ration card. The families have been assured of foodgrains within a week.

Similarly, people of the community settled at Mallenahalli in Chikkamagaluru taluk, are also appealing to the officers to provide food. When a team of journalists reached the village recently, the tribal people requested them to convey their appeal to the officers concerned. An elderly man of the village said the families had been facing shortage of food items and children were not getting sufficient food. If the lockdown period was extended, everybody in the village would have to spend days without food. “We don’t want money, silver or even gold. Give us some rice,” the old man said.