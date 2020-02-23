Tribals get land after fight against prejudice

The new order on grant of land to the Sudagadu Sidda families cites a report in The Hindu published on June 23, 2019, highlighting their plight.

The Hassan district administration has reserved 20 guntas of land for 13 families of Sudugadu Sidda, a semi-nomadic tribe, settled at Bettada Sathenahalli in Holenarasipur taluk.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has issued an order reserving the grazing land in survey number 138 in the village, as per section 71 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. Earlier, the community’s plea for land was rejected by the taluk administration, referring to the community as people ‘prone to stealing’. The Hindu carried a report on June, 23, 2019, on the plight of the tribals and the tahsildar’s objectionable comments.

KSHRC case

Following the report, Karnataka State Human Rights Commission registered a suo-motu case and directed the district administration to file a report. Later, K.R. Srinivas, the tahsildar visited the place and submitted a report after looking for suitable land for the families. He recommended the district administration reserving 20 guntas of land for the community. The same was forwarded by the Assistant Commissioner of Hassan. The DC, in his final order, referred to the news report published in The Hindu.

The Sudagadu Sidda families have been living in thatched huts here for eight years. While their children hardly go to school, elders go around the villages to collect hair and sell utensils. Youth take up construction work and agriculture labour.They had applied for the land, but other residents of the village complained to the taluk administration that Sudugadu Sidda people steal crops and urged the officers not to grant them land near the village.

Mr. Srinivas had rejected the application for land citing the objections of residents. He had also stated that the tribal people did not require land as they kept moving from place to place.