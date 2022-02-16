  Tribals for early settlement of claims under Forest Rights Act

They seek permission to follow their traditional practices

Representatives of tribals from Hunsur have urged the authorities to recognise their claims under the Forest Rights Act so as to enable them to follow their traditional practices.

The tribals from villages coming under Neralakuppe and Kademanuganahalli gram panchayat limits had convened a meeting early this week and spelt out their demand before the authorities.

Ramu, convenor of Haadi Aranya Hakku Samithigala Okkuta, said that the tribals had submitted their applications under the FRA in 2009 to press for their claims and rights under the Act. The then revenue officer had recommended that the rights of the applicants from 30 villages coming in Hunsur taluk should be recognised as per the provisions of the FRA. But subsequently, only applicants from 3 tribal hamlets were sanctioned the rights whereas the applications from 27 hamlets are pending and has been delayed for unexplained reasons, said Mr. Ramu.

As a result it was affecting the tribals from the 27 villages from leading their traditional lifestyle and amounts to violation of their rights, he added.

Mr. Ramu said the tribals were unable to collect minor forest produce such as honey, roots and tubers for their daily living while there was also restriction on their entry into the national park to visit their places of worship.

Another representative, Shivanna, said the cultural practices and rights of the tribals was under attack due to delay in recognising their rights and he blamed the Forest Department for preventing the tribals from fishing in waterbodies.

Mr. Ramu and Shivanna said that the authorities were citing the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, to deny them their rights conferred under FRA and wanted the district administration to resolve the issue at the earliest.

They also took exception to the en masse rejection of 1,122 applications filed under FRA by the tribals and wanted the authorities to reconsider their decision.

Mr. Ramu said a revised application was filed after the apex court directives to the government to reconsider the individual and community rights under FRA. They also urged the authorities to expedite the rehabilitation of more than 3,400 families evicted from the forests after the promulgation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and allot land besides other subsidies to enable them to pursue their traditional lifestyle.