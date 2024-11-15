Tribals celebrate Birsa Munda Jayanti, reiterate pending demands

Tribals in Hunsur celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagawan Birsa Munda on Friday and reiterated the implementation of their long-pending demand of implementation of Forest Rights Act (FRA), rehabilitation etc.

The event was organised at Basaveshwara temple in Mantahalli forests by tribal heads from Veeranahosahalli, H.D.Kote, and other places.

Budakattu Krishikara Sangha president Kolavige Jayappa said that Birsa Munda who fought for freedom against the British and united his community was their inspiration for their ongoing struggle seeking rehabilitation.

The tribal representatives demanded the implementation of the provisions of FRA and approve the applications filed by tribals seeking beneficiaries under the Act which had been rejected by the authorities.

They drew attention to the promise made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his recent visit to Kerehadi in H.D. Kote where he promised to redress their grievances and said that the officials should ensure that 12,000 applications which were filed seeking benefits under the FRA were rejected, should now be honoured.

Sreekanth, Development through Education, said the war launched by Birsa Munda for securing forest rights against the British, was continuing even in the present times. He said tribes can be partners in forest protection with the Forest Department provided the government approves the FRA benefits and recognises the rights of the tribal communities.

Students and staff of Veeranahosahalli Ashram School also celebrated Birsa Munda Jayanti.

