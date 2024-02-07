GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tribal youth exchange programme begins in Mysuru

220 tribal youth from four states taking part in the programme; tribal rights activist Somanna inaugurates the week-long event

February 07, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Tribal rights activist and Padma Shri awardee Somanna inaugurating the 15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Tribal rights activist and Padma Shri awardee Somanna inaugurating the 15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Tribal women performing a dance ahead of the inauguration of the 15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Tribal women performing a dance ahead of the inauguration of the 15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The week-long 15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) and others got off to a colourful start at the KSOU Convocation Hall here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the programme, tribal rights activist and Padma Shri awardee Somanna stressed upon the need for effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and suggested setting up a separate university for the tribal youth for pursuing higher education of their choice.

Mr. Somanna also spoke about his campaign for tribal rights and the welfare of tribal communities.

The programme began on Tuesday and will go on till February 12. As many as 220 tribal youth from 10 districts in four states – Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra and Bihar — are participating.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra expressed happiness that many tribal youth who are participating in the programme were pursuing higher education, and advised them to dream big and achieve by putting in hard work. He told the youth that their achievements will inspire many such youth in the tribal community in pursuing education and realising their dreams.

The DC spoke about the places in Mysuru, particularly the tiger reserves, and said the district is blessed as it has everything that can attract people from across the country.

Dr. Rajendra told the youth to interact with the tribal youth from Mysuru and get to know each other’s’ cultures.

The tribal youth were advised to visit the places of importance in and around Mysuru and explore the culture and traditions in the area.

The youths are expected to visit Suttur, Infosys, KRS dam, Mysuru Palace and DEED, an NGO working for the tribals in Hunsur during their stay in Mysuru.

