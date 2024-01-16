Tribal villages electrified through renewable energy project of NGOs

January 16, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The tribal hamlets of Lakshmanapura and Billena Hosahalli in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district have been electrified through a renewable energy project jointly executed by NIE CREST, Mysuru, and Ashraya Hastha Trust, Bengaluru.

The project called “Asha Jyothi” was financially supported by Ashraya Hastha Trust while NIE’s CREST (Centre for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technologies) provided the technology and design.

The Renewable Energy-based Micro Grid project has illuminated 73 tribal households, besides providing street lights in Lakshmanapura and Billena Hosahalli, giving a significant boost to the quality of life in these communities, said a statement.

“The Micro Grid system employed in the project represents a cutting-edge solution, ensuring reliability through multiple power sources (solar and biodiesel). This intelligent system seamlessly integrates solar and biodiesel generators, offering a scalable and affordable design suitable for diverse applications,” said a statement issued by NIE CREST and Ashraya Hastha Trust.

“The Asha Jyothi Microgrid Unit will be a model for the entire region, which provides renewable energy-based electricity to remote locations. The project has a long-term social impact towards the upliftment of tribal communities, meeting the sustainable development goals, Net Zero initiative and Clean fuel initiative of Government of India,” the press statement added.

The NGOs involved in the implementation of the project have also acknowledged the support extended by DEED (Development Through Education), an NGO based in Hunsur. “DEED NGO, Hunsur, has been a crucial partner in supporting NIE-CREST through the project’s execution and will continue to contribute to its ongoing success, ensuring its self-sustainability through community participation and ownership,” the statement said.

The salient features of Asha Jyothi identified by the NGOs included intelligent smart switching between multiple inputs, powered of IoT that enables remote monitoring and control, besides being environment-friendly with net zero emission and low carbon footprint.

The project is scheduled for formal inauguration on January 17 at the tribal villages in the presence of MLA representing Hunsur assembly segment G.D. Harish Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, Chief Executive Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat K.M. Gayathri.

Managing Trustee of Ashraya Hastha Trust K. Dinesh, who is also the co-founder of Infosys, Trustee of the Trust Asha Dinesh, Portfolio Manager of the Trust Vishwanath Reddy, Secretary of NIE Udaya Shankar S.B., Director of NIE Satya Kumar, Principal of NIE Rohini Nagapadma, Vice Principal of NIE M S Ganesh Prasad and Head of NIE – CREST Sham Sundar will also be present, said the press statement.

