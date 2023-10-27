ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal trampled to death by elephant

October 27, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A tribal was trampled to death by an elephant near Mastigudi rehabilitation centre in the Veeranahosahalli range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, early on Friday. The victim was identified as Vasanth, 36.

Senior officials reached the spot on receiving information but were confronted by angry villagers who sought measures to mitigate human-elephant conflict.

The authorities promised to send a proposal for erecting rail barricade to prevent elephant intrusion and also consider other demands of the villagers.

Soumya, wife of the deceased, was given compensation of ₹15 lakh by the authorities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US