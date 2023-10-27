Tribal trampled to death by elephant

October 27, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

A tribal was trampled to death by an elephant near Mastigudi rehabilitation centre in the Veeranahosahalli range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, early on Friday. The victim was identified as Vasanth, 36.

Senior officials reached the spot on receiving information but were confronted by angry villagers who sought measures to mitigate human-elephant conflict.

The authorities promised to send a proposal for erecting rail barricade to prevent elephant intrusion and also consider other demands of the villagers.

Soumya, wife of the deceased, was given compensation of ₹15 lakh by the authorities.