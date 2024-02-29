Tribal trampled to death by elephant in BRT Tiger Reserve

February 29, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

A 71 year-old man belonging to the Soliga community was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kollegal Wildlife Division of Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar, on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Sannamada, was found dead at Karalakatte Hadi in the Doddasampige reserve forest with grievous injuries on his limbs and body.

Sannamada belonged to Karalakattepodu, and senior Forest Department officials reached the spot upon learning of the incident.

Hiralal, Chief Conservator of Forests, Chamarajanagar Circle, Deep Contractor, Deputy Conservator of Forests, BRT Tiger Reserve and others called on the family members of the deceased and consoled them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local villagers urged the authorities to take steps to reduce conflict situation. The body of Sannamada was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.