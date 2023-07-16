Tribal rights will be protected, survey of forest and revenue land to be conducted: Minister

July 16, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre on Sunday, July 16, said that the rights of tribals, spelt out under the Forest Rights Act, will be protected.

At a meeting of forest officials and other stakeholders in H.D. Kote, the Minister, who received petitions from the tribals, said he will seek a joint survey to determine forest and revenue lands in a bid to legally resolve the impasse over demarcating their boundaries.

Mr. Khandre said there was confusion in Karnataka over the revenue and forest land boundaries and once it was resolved, the land rights under FRA can be settled with respect to the tribals who meet the criteria.

Anil Chikkamadhu, H.D. Kote MLA, drew attention of the Minister to confusion over tribal status of a few families in D.B. Kuppe. The Minister remarked that such issues had cropped up in other parts of the State as well and a State-level meeting would be convened to resolve the impasse. ‘’The confusion over forest land rights of tribal families displaced due to land submergence across the State would be cleared in a bid to ensure that the rights of the affected people are protected,’’ said Mr. Khandre.

The officials were directed to ensure that the tribals were not denied their due under the FRA and their rights protected. The Minister also said that with respect to settlement of land rights claims of those who were tilling encroached government or forest land up to 3 acres before 1980 may also be considered after due verification.

Human-elephant conflict

Anil Chikkamadu drew attention to the increase in human-elephant conflict in his constituency and wanted 72 km of rail track barricade to be installed. But the Minister said fencing will be taken up in areas with high intensity of conflict and 72 km fencing cannot be installed in one place within an year.

The Minister also held a review meeting with the forest department officials in Mysuru. Members of the Karnataka State Forest Department Daily Wagers Association submitted a memorandum to the Minister with a slew of demands to uphold their welfare. The Association said that outsourcing of jobs was affected the daily wagers employed by the Forest Department and the interest of the latter should be protected and any circular issued to outsource jobs in the forest department should be rescinded.

The association members said there were employees who were on daily wages since the last 25 years and they lacked social security and urged the Minister to protect their rights and interest.