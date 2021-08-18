Tribal rights activists seek FRA implementation

Mysuru

18 August 2021 16:55 IST

Adivasis from Hunsur met the Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Goutham on Tuesday and sought the implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006.

A delegation comprising NGOs and representatives of the adivasis also expressed their dismay over rejection of applications of beneficiaries covered under the Act.

They said that as many as 1,122 applications were rejected on a single day on flimsy grounds by the Forest Rights Committee and urged the Deputy Commissioner to rescind the move and direct the committee to grant the rights to the applicants.

Describing the decision to reject applications en masse as dereliction of duty, Development through Education, Budakattu Krishikara Sangha and other organisations sought the DC’s intervention to set right the anomaly.

The activists spearheading the tribals cause said more than, 2700 appeals against the decision to deny them the benefits under the FRA, were filed by adivasis from H.D. Kote but it was not being reconsidered.

S. Sreekanth of DEED said the Deputy Commissioner has promised to convene a meeting to resolve the issue.

