Tribal museum to come up in State: Sriramulu

Minister stresses need for carrying out extensive research on tribes of Karnataka

Minister stresses need for carrying out extensive research on tribes of Karnataka

Minister for Social Welfare and Transport B. Sriramulu announced here on Saturday that a museum dedicated to tribals will come up in the State and added that he would ensure that the proposed facility, on the lines of one in Ranchi, was developed at the earliest. However, he did not spell out where the museum will be set up.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed building of Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute at Treasury Employees’ Layout in Kergalli here, he said the museum will portray the life and culture of tribals with a special focus on the tribal leaders who are revered for their contributions. The museum will acknowledge the uniqueness, strengths and importance of tribes.

“Like how the museum in memory of Birsa Munda has come up in Ranchi, I have the desire of setting up a similar facility so that the people can get to know their cultures, traditions, foods, medicine and other aspects by visiting the museum,” he opined.

Emphasising the need for carrying out extensive research on tribals in the State, he said the Tribal Research Institute can play an important role in this regard as many tribes are still unexplored and yet to come to the mainstream, making use of the government’s benefits. The institute, which was set up a decade ago, has now got a spacious campus and the staff must step up tribal studies to throw more light for the overall development of tribals in the State.

Mr. Sriramulu called upon the tribal communities to make use of the government schemes that are aimed for their economic and social empowerment. They must come to the mainstream in society as the government is committed to their welfare.

The Minister said his party brought Shantharam Siddi, a member of Siddi tribe, to the political mainstream by appointing him to the Legislative Council keeping in view the political empowerment of tribes.

“I have heard about the tribals’ knowledge in native medicine. Such things must be promoted, giving a platform for such initiatives. The coffee cultivated by tribals in B.R. Hills has found many takers and it is a brand now. Such efforts will help empower tribals,” he felt.

Mr. Sriramulu said the government is committed to the welfare of 51 different tribes.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar was the chief guest and G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, presided.

The new building has been built at a cost of ₹9 crore. The three-storey structure has a built area of 2,840 square metres, that accommodates a museum, library, training hall, a 114-seater auditorium and a conference hall besides the administrative offices. All these years the institute was functioning on a rented premises in Kuvempunagar. It was constructed by KRIDL.