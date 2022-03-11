Tribal museum inauguration

A tribal museum attached to the Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute, will be inaugurated on Saturday.

It will be inaugurated by Minister for Transport and Scheduled Tribes Welfare.B. Sriramulu and will be accompanied by the district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar and others.

The museum and the new building of the KSTRI is located at Kergalli village.

Apart from the museum, the KSRTI has amenities including library, training centre, an auditorium to accommodate 114 people, administrative and research blocks and has a built area of 2840 sq metres.

