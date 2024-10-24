Tribal leaders apprise govt. of their long-pending demands

Representatives of various tribal communities from Hunsur, H.D. Kote and other regions have sought rehabilitation of the forest-dwelling and other tribes, and pressed for suitable initiatives from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribal representatives led by V. Muttaiah and others met T. Yogesh, director, Department of Tribal Welfare, recently and submitted their demands some of which are pending since years.

The attention of the authorities was drawn to the rehabilitation of tribals as elaborated in detail in the Muzaffar Assadi Committee report which has identified 3418 families, the kind of rehabilitation that needs to be planned and the kind of skillsets that needs to be imparted to the beneficiaries. The report was consequent to a directive issued by the High Court of Karnataka, and was submitted almost 10 years ago, but is yet to be implemented, said Mr. Muttaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribal leaders also urged the government to extend internal reservations to the forest-dwelling tribes and said that at present the benefits were being cornered by non-forest-dwelling communities who were categorised as scheduled tribes. In the process, the adivasis have been left out and do not have a single representative to air their voice or grievances, said the tribal representatives.

The State government was also faulted for not implementing the Forest Rights Act which bestowed certain rights on the forest-dwelling communities including collection of minor forest produce, access to their ancient burial grounds, places of worship, etc. But more importantly, the Act provided for recognising their rights to forestlands through distribution of title deeds.

Pointing out that tribal education had been neglected, the tribal representatives sought government intervention to improve the standards of ashram schools meant for tribal children. In the absence of permanent teachers learning has been affected and hence a memorandum was submitted to the authorities in this connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Sreekanth of Development through Education, an NGO based in Hunsur and advocating tribal rights, said that they have also sought the establishment of a tribal university at Kallabetta near Hunsur to study tribal culture, document their traditional practices and preserve them for posterity.

One of the prominent demands of the adivasis was that all forest-dwelling tribes should be accorded the status of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) which, at present, included only Koragas and Jenu Kurubas in Karnataka.

The tribals also sought the notification of Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) of 1996 and extending it to tribal areas in 42 taluks in 11 districts of Karnataka to pave way for local self-governance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.