Tribal leader Diego Bastav Siddhi passes away

Belagavi:

13 August 2021 12:00 IST

He fought for the welfare of the Siddhi community and rights of forest dwelling communities

Diego Bastav Siddhi, a leader of the Siddhi tribal community, died in Halyal in Uttara Kannada district on Friday. He was around 75.

He was instrumental in pushing forward the demand that the community in all districts should be treated equally as a member of the Scheduled Tribe. He organised the Siddhi community in Belagavi district where it was listed under backward classes. He was a part of the national Siddhi federation and led delegation to the central government about the welfare of the Siddhi community and rights of forest dwelling communities in the past.

