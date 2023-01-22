Tribal killed in tiger attack in Nagarahole

January 22, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MYSURU

A tribal was killed in a tiger attack at Balle in D.B. Kuppe range of Nagarahole National Park on Sunday.

The victim aged around 19 was identified as Manju who was relieving himself when the tiger attacked him from the rear. Senior officials of the Forest Department said the incident took place late in the afternoon and additional staff have been deployed to monitor the area.

Camera traps too will be installed to ascertain the tiger’s identity and movements but it was unlikely that the tiger would be captured as the hamlet is inside the forest.

But sources said elephants are being deployed to comb the area and the objective was to drive it deep within the forests away from the hamlet.

Incidents of human-animal conflicts are on the rise in Mysuru-Kodagu belt and has been attributed to increase in wildlife population besides habitat disturbance due to anthropogenic pressures. There are also issues related to resettlement of tribal hamlets due to paucity of land abutting the tiger reserve.