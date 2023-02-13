ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal killed in tiger attack in Kodagu district of Karnataka

February 13, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Second death in the family due to tiger attack within 12 hours

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a tiger in Nagarahole National Park. The death occurred near Kutta in Kodagu district of Karnataka on February 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A tribal belonging to Jenu Kuruba community was killed in a tiger attack on the boundary of Nagarahole National Park near Kutta in Kodagu district of Karnataka on February 13.

The victim, Raju, 70, had stepped out of his home around 6.30 a.m. when he was attacked by the tiger. The incident took place near Hulikal Anti-Poaching Camp close to Nanachi Gate of Nagarahole range.

Raju’s death is the second in the family within 12 hours as his grandson Chetan was also killed under similar circumstances on February 12 evening while harvesting coffee in a plantation abutting the forest, also near Kutta.

B.N. Murthy, Conservator of Forests, Kodagu circle, said combing operations had been launched. Five elephants were assisting nearly 150 field staff in searching the area for the tiger. In addition, 25 camera traps have been installed to establish the identity of the tiger, which is suspected to be injured.

Mr. Murthy said though the tiger was sighted in the area, it retreated into the jungle following the commotion caused by the congregation of people at the spot.

People in the area are gripped by panic following two deaths in 12 hours.

