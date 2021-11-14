‘Tribal issues need greater attention’

Mysuru

14 November 2021 19:28 IST

Legal awareness programme appeal to district administration

The Principal District and Sessions Judge M.L. Raghunath called for greater attention to issues and problems plaguing the adivasi communities in rehabilitation centres.

He was speaking here on Sunday at a Pan India Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign with focus on creating legal awareness among the tribal communities. The programme was organised by the District Legal Services Authority, District Administration, Bar Association and other departments.

Mr. Raghunath said issues plaguing the tribal communities who have been relocated from the forests and rehabilitated in various places, have come to light in recent times. Though the authorities promise land and hold out assurance at the time of relocation, the land promised to them is never identified or shown to the beneficiaries.

Advertising

Advertising

Hence Mr. Raghunath suggested to the district administration that any relocation and rehabilitation should be preceded by identification and clear demarcation of land meant for allotment. There are issues related to health of the tribal communities who have been relocated and care should be taken to ensure that there are healthcare centres staffed by qualified doctors.

Stating that legal awareness was imperative to the economically backward and socially weaker sections of the society including adivasis, Mr. Raghunath noted that the latter were yet to be brought to the mainstream. There were complaints galore of shortage of teachers in schools catering to the adivasis and the government should ensure that the vacancies are filled up so that the children are not deprived of education.

Deputy Commissioner Badagi Goutham said that he would pay attention to the issues raised by Mr. Raghunath. Mysuru ZP CEO A.M.Yogesh, Bar Council Chairman Anandkumar and others were present.