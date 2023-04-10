ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal issues: Fact-finding team’s visit

April 10, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Community Network Against Protected Areas (CNAPA) is coordinating a fact-finding team’s visit to Nagarahole from April 8 to 12 to look into the “complaints of tribal rights violation, non-settlement of community forest rights, among others.”

“The tribal communities in Nagarahole have been protesting against the injustice since the last four decades and they were sitting on an indefinite strike recently seeking attention to these issues triggering the fact finding team’s visit,” a press note said here.

The fact-finding team comprises professors, journalists, rights activists and members of democratic rights organisations like Committee of Democratic Rights Organisations, Committee for Protection of Democratic Rights, National Alliance of People’s Movements and CNAPA.

The team will submit a report of their findings to the Central government including the Union Ministries of Forest, Environment and Climate Change and Tribal Affairs besides various civil society organisations at the different levels. CNAP will be sharing the findings of the fact-finding team in Mysuru on April 12 at 11 a.m.

