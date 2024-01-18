Tribal hamlet in Mysuru gets power connection 75 years after independence

January 18, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MYSURU

A tribal hamlet on the fringes of Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve without electricity for generations recently got connected to the power grid of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

Kothnalli Colony is in Devarayashettypura Gram Panchayat in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district. It is inhabited by 20 families belonging to Jenu Kuruba community and the total population of the village is 70.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the geographical location abutting the forest periphery these 20 families were cut off from the mainstream and lived in darkness all these decades.

What is intriguing is that villages close to the hamlet had power connection but a portion of the tribal hamlet of the Jenu Kuruba community at Kothnahalli Colony was left out and it took 75 years after Independence to ensure power connection.

But the launch of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan or PM-JANMAN programme targeted at Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) ensured that the village was covered by the basic necessities including power supply as stipulated under the programme.

On January 10th, 2024, the hamlet was connected to the power grid and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MOTA) will reimburse the expenditure incurred to the CESC, said Prabha Urs, Deputy Director, Karnataka State Tribal Research Centre. She said under PM JANMAN, the MOTA is the nodal and coordinating Ministry for 11 critical interventions by different Ministries. This includes ensuring power connectivity and energisation of habitations apart from installation of mobile towers, road connectivity, provision of mobile medical units etc, said Ms. Prabha Urs.

B. Arun Prabhu, Taluk Tribal Welfare Officer who inspected Kotnhalli Colony said that there are about 40 houses split into two hamlets and while 20 houses had power supply, the extended colony of another 20 houses lacked power connection.

“It is strange that some of the houses close to the hamlet had power while 20 households were left out and lived in darkness in an area about 1 km from the tiger reserve boundary and where human-animal conflict is high,” said Mr.Prabhu.

Electricity to ensure adequate lighting at night is a must in such situations and people have now heaved a sigh of relief, he added.

The local Gram Panchayat member Muzib, said these 20 families have been living in sheds without power for generations. Houses were constructed for them about 15 to 20 years ago but for some reason, power supply was not provided and despite many requests power lines were not drawn to fix the issue, he added.

The launch of PM JANMAN helped expedite the matter, additional poles were installed, power lines drawn and electricity bulbs were also fixed for the benefit of the community, said Mr. Prabhu.

In Karnataka, Jenu Kurubas and Koragas are covered under PM JANMAN which is targeted at the PVTGs and the Centre has identified 75 such groups across the country with an outlay of ₹24104 crore.

In Karnataka, the population of PVTGs is pegged at 65,678 as per the 2011 census and the PVTG communities are spread across Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.