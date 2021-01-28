Tribal girl who cleared NET has plans for IAS

MYSURU

28 January 2021 23:21 IST

Srujana of Nagapura is the first Adivasi to clear eligibility test in Karnataka

An advasi girl from Nagapura on the outskirts of Nagarahole has become a source of inspiration for other girls from the tribal community to take up education and pursue an independent career.

Meet V.P. Srujana of Nagarahole Tribal Rehabilitation Centre at Nagapura, who created history of sorts when she became the first primitive tribal in the State to clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) for assistant professor conducted by the National Testing Agency on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In recognition of her achievement, Ms. Srujana was felicitated at a function at the centre on Wednesday. She had appeared for the UGC-NET in October 2020, the results of which were announced last month.

Belonging to the Pani Yerava community, which is a primitive and vulnerable microscopic tribe, she is also among the handful of Adivasis who have completed their post-graduation. Ms. Srujana, daughter of Veena and M.B. Prabhu, completed her M.Com. from the University of Mysore with a first class in 2019 and appeared for NET and cleared it, qualifying for assistant professor’s post.

She is from Balekovu tribal haadi in Virajpet taluk and did her primary schooling in Nallurupala Government Primary School in Hunsur. She stayed with her grandparents as there is no school at Balekovu. Her grandfather was working in the Forest Department at Hunsur as a Group D employee and hence Ms. Srujana stayed with them and went to school.

She completed her high school and PUC from the Government Junior College for Girls, Hunsur, and graduation from the Government Women’s College, Hunsur, after which she studied M.Com. Incidentally, her mother is the first graduate among the tribes and completed her degree from the University of Mysore in 1988.

Ms. Srujana told The Hindu that she drew inspiration from her parents who were supportive and now wishes to pursue Ph.D for which she is scouting for a guide. As someone conscious of the social backwardness of the community, Ms. Srujana intends to take up a topic relevant to the tribes.

This apart, she is also taking up the civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. “Now that I have completed PG and cleared NET, I will prepare for the IAS preliminary examination which will also help in appearing for the KAS examination,” said Ms. Srujana. “It is a proud privilege to say that she is our daughter,” said her elated parents who aver that she will inspire other members of the tribe to take up education.