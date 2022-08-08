Tribal dance festival from today

August 08, 2022 20:03 IST

Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Rangayana, and KSOU will jointly conduct a tribal dance festival from August 9 to 11 in the city.

It is being conducted in association with South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur, and All India Tribal Art Parishat and will also mark the 75 years of Indian Independence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the organisers said that the event holds special significance also in the light of a tribal woman being elected as President of India for the first time.

The event will be inaugurated at 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday by district in charge Minister S.T. Somashekar at KSOU auditorium and feature display of folk art. The same will be presented at the Kalamandira on August 10 and 11 from 5.30 p.m.

The music university will host a seminar on August 10 from 10.30 a.m. on tribal-related issues. The cultural programmes on all the days will feature dance presentation from tribal artistes from different parts of the country.

In all, eight teams comprising 15 members each will present different tribal dances. The event is also an effort to create greater awareness about the tribal culture among the commoners and the festival is open to all.