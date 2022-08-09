Karnataka

Tribal dance festival begins in Mysuru

Tribal troupe taking out a procession during the Adivasi Nrutya Mahotsava in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM
Special Correspondent MYSURU August 09, 2022 21:15 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 21:15 IST

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous People was observed in Mysuru on Tuesday.

South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur, Ministry of Culture, Government of India in association with the All India Folk and Tribal Art Parishat, New Delhi, has organised a three-day Adivasi Nruthya Mahotsav (tribal dance festival) here to showcase the rich tribal art and culture practiced in the country.

More than 15 troupes from the country and three from Karnataka are participating in the festival. The festival was inaugurated at the Karnataka State Open University. An exhibition on tribal art was held at Cauvery auditorium.

The festival is also being featured on the premises of Rangayana and at the Karnataka State Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University. While seminar and workshop will be held at the music university, the performances by tribals, who have arrived here from various States, will be held at Rangayana on Wednesday and Thursday.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous People was also celebrated in Kodagu and Chamarajnagar.

The tribals from Chamarajanagar took out a procession. The Ashram school at Thithimathi in Kodagu celebrated the day with the District Scouts and Guides organising the programme.

