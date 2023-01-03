Tribal communities identify 5 goals as imperative for their welfare

January 03, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The tribal communities in Mysuru district have identified 5 goals as ‘’imperative’’ for their collective welfare and have sounded the government about it.

This follows a discussion initiated by Manivanna, Secretary, Social Welfare Department on setting goals to address tribal issues.

The tribal community leaders from Budakkatu Krishikara Sangha, Adivasi Mahila Sangha, and Development through Education of Hunsur said they have submitted what they envisage to be their priority goals and want the government to prepare an action plan.

Top of the list among the tribals is the demand for internal reservation within ST category for adivasi communities. S. Sreekanth of DEED said that at present all the 15 seats reserved for STs in the Assembly are being cornered by Nayaka community and the adivasis have been sidelined. The tribals said they want at least 5 seats to be reserved for adivasi communities where their population was high – namely Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. ‘’We want to see atl east 5 adivasis elected as MLAs so that they can connect with tribal issues and work for the collective welfare’’, said Mr. Sreekanth.

As for their second goal, the tribals have urged the government to implement the Musaffar Assadi report on tribal rehabilitation submitted to the High Court of Karnataka as per which 3,418 tribal families have to be rehabilitated by the government.

Similarly, the tribals want the government to declare areas dominated by adivasis as scheduled areas which will pave way for devolution of power and constitution of tribal panchayats with greater autonomy. Such areas exist in many States including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh,. Mr.Sreekanth added. In Karnataka scope exists for bringing 38 taluks spread across 9 districts where there are about 1,500 hamlets under this category, according to Mr.Sreekanth.

The fourth goal is the implementation of forest rights act and ensuring that the tribals are not divested of their claims over natural and minor forest produce. Though the applications of many tribals have been rejected on flimsy grounds they should be reconsidered as per the Supreme Court order on Forest Rights Act, according to Ramu, president of Budakkatu Krishkara Sangha.

The fifth goal stipulated for the government is to protect tribal dialects which are on the verge of going extinct. The community leaders said education will be well served if the medium of instruction was in tribal languages and dialects and underlined the imperatives of publishing texts in their language. They also stressed the need for shoring up the quality of education in tribal schools.