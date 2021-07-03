Tribal activist M.B. Prabhu dead

M.B. Prabhu (56), social activist who fought for the cause of tribals and the adivasi community in and around Nagarahole, passed away in Hunsur on Friday owing to COVID-19.

He was a postgraduate in Social Work (MSW) from Dharwad University and fought for the cause of tribals and their rehabilitation at Nagarahole living amidst them for more than 30 years. He played a key role in the establishment of the rehabilitation centre at Nagapura on the outskirts of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

He was well-versed with various government programmes and policies and provided a voice to the tribals by seeking the implementation of various welfare schemes due to them. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

NGOs, social activists and elected representatives including G.T. Deve Gowda, Manjunath, and A.H.Vishwanath have condoled the death of Prabhu. A condolence meet was organised by Development through Education (DEED) at Hunsur on Saturday.