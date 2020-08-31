Trial to study efficacy of BCG vaccine against COVID-19

JSS academy will soon begin the testing in Mysuru

While human trials for COVID-19 vaccines were underway in different parts of the country, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) in Mysuru will soon begin trials to study the efficacy of BCG, the anti-tuberculosis vaccine, in providing a protective cover against COVID-19.

As part of the trials, which had been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an estimated 250 elderly citizens in the age group of 60 to 80, free from COVID-19 or any other ailments, will be inoculated with a dose of BCG vaccine.

“Over the next one year, the inoculated persons will be monitored for the presence of antibodies in their blood and how they respond in the context of COVID-19,” JSSAHER Pro-Chancellor B. Suresh told The Hindu.

Though BCG vaccine is mandatorily given to children in India, the immunity is believed to wane with time and reduce substantially after 60 years. The vaccine administered as part of the trial will be a “booster dose” to see if it can provide additional cover to tuberculosis and also cover COVID-19 in the process, he said.

BCG vaccine is given when children are young and is expected to last for 40 to 50 years during which they are expected to develop strong immunity to face the tuberculosis challenge, he said. The persons vaccinated in the trial will be first checked after 28 days.

One-year test

“We will check how they have responded after the inoculation and test them for antibody titer. We will keep checking them over a period of time to see how long the antibody cover is available and how the person responds with the cover,” Dr. Suresh said adding that the trial will last for one year.

The clinical trials of BCG against COVID-19 come in the backdrop of studies indicating a slower spread of COVID-19 infection in countries where the vaccination to children is mandatory.

JSSAHER is one of the few centres chosen by ICMR for the BCG vaccine trials.