Trial run of goods train with electric traction conducted

The Hubballi Division of South Western Railway has successfully conducted the trial run of a goods train with electric traction on the Hotgi-Vijayapura section.

According to a press release issued by the division, for the first time, a goods train of 21 wagons loaded with 1,650 tonnes of cement was successfully run with electric traction on on June 30.

WAG9 electric loco hauled the cement=loaded wagons from Hotgi to Vijayapura covering a distance of 94 km and the trial run and arrangements were executed under the guidance of Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of South Western Railway Manoj Mahajan, the release said.

Now with the successful trial run of the goods train with electric traction, the division will replace diesel locomotives with electric locomotives.

This would ensure less pollution, more energy efficient, faster operation, higher speed, more sustainability thus aiding in India’s target of reducing emission intensity by 33% by 2030, and achieving Prime Minister’s vision of 100% electrification of Indian Railways, the release said.