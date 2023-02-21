ADVERTISEMENT

Trial run of flights begins at Shivamogga airport

February 21, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - hassan

Shivamoggga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra told mediapersons that the Director General of Civil Aviation had granted a licence to operate flights at the airport

The Hindu Bureau

An Indian Air Force aircraft lands at Shivamogga airport on February 21, 2023.

The arrival of an Indian Air Force aircraft at Sogane, near Shivamogga on February 21 began the trial run of flights at the newest airport in Karnataka. The airport is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27.

First flight arrives in Shivamogga airport
The arrival of an Indian Air Force aircraft at Sogane, near Shivamogga, began the trial run of flights at the newest airport in Karnataka, on February 21 , 2023.

Shivamoggga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra told mediapersons that the Director General of Civil Aviation had granted a licence to operate flights at the airport. “The trial run of flights has begun. This will go on for a couple of days. The flight carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at 11.15 a.m. on February 27,” he said.

The district administration has organized a public meeting to mark the occasion. Mr. Modi will be inaugurating various development works, besides laying the foundation stone for a few others, during his visit to Shivamogga.

The airport at Sogane near Shivamogga will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“We are expecting a good turnout. People have to take their seats by 10 a.m. on the day of the event. The programme will last about two hours. From Shivamogga, the PM will travel to Belagavi,” he said.

Karnataka

