April 25, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

 Yi Mysuru chapter in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and CII Mysuru organised its Masterclass on “Trends in Artificial Intelligence” on Monday. CII and YI Mysuru members along with students from various educational institutions associated with Yi Mysuru, CII Mysuru, and SJCE participated in the session.

The event featured a Master class on Trends in Artificial Intelligence, by Navin Patel, Convenor – CII Mysuru IT & ITES Panel & Associate Vice-President, Infosys Limited, Mysuru. The session traced the evolution of technologies, and various phases of industrialisation and development along with predictions on the working modules of artificial intelligence; how the present generation can benefit from these technologies while creating best practices, opportunities and make maximum utilisation; and enhancing the technological advancement of the members and students. Similar masterclasses will be conducted on a monthly basis, a press release said here.

Sam Cherian, Chairman CII Mysuru zone, delivered the special address and Ankith Sonthalia, Chair - Yi Mysuru, Rahul S.R.S., Co-Chair – Yi Mysuru, Bharath Gowda, Chair – YUVA Yi Mysuru, and Dharma Prasad, Convenor – Industry Institute Interaction Panel of CII Mysuru, and Pradeep, Past Chair, YI Mysuru were present.

