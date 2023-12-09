Tremors felt in Vijayapura and surrounding areas

December 09, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Belagavi

There was panic among the residents of some areas in Vijayapura city and surrounding areas on the early hours of on Friday as the residents felt tremors for a few seconds.

Around 7 a.m., residents of Godbole mala, New bus stand, Ibrahim Roza, Siddheshwar temple, and nearby areas felt the tremors.

Some ran out of their homes and some who had gone for walks, stood on the side walks for a few minutes. However, there were no damages.

Baburao Koujalagi, a resident of Godbole mala, said that he stopped for a few minutes and ran to the side of the road when he was going to drop his daughter to school.

A press release from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said that it was a low intensity earthquake. The tremors were felt around 6.52 a.m. The epicenter was near Ukumanal village, around 15 km from the district headquarters.

It measured about 3 on the Richter scale. Its effect was felt up to 50 km radius, KSNDMC officers said.

‘‘This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone-3 and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map. The community need not panic as the magnitude and intensity observed are low,’‘ the statement said.