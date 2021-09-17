Tremors felt in several villages

Hassan

17 September 2021 20:02 IST

Residents of several villages in Hassan, Belur and Arsikere taluks experienced tremors on Friday evening. People in parts of Hassan city and Halebidu too felt the tremors and came out of their houses.

However, there was no confirmation of the tremors with recordings on the Richter Scale. Hassan district administration informed the media that it had sought reports from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

