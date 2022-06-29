Tremors felt again in Mysuru

An earthquake measuring 1.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in parts of Kodagu on Tuesday. This is the third tremor reported in Kodagu in the last one week.

A note from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said the earthquake with its epicenter at 5.8 km NW of M. Chembu Gram Panchayat in Madikeri taluk bordering Dakshina Kannada district was recorded on Tuesday.

The epicenter falls in seismic zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map. “The community need not panic as the intensity of the quake observed was low,” it said.

The tremors were felt in Karike GP and Sampaje hobli in Kodagu and Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada.

The intensity observed was low and the tremor might have been felt in a radius of about 15 km from the epicenter. The earthquake of this magnitude does not create any harm to the local community although there might be slight trembling observed locally, the center said in its note.

Minister in charge of Kodagu B.C. Nagesh on Monday appealed to the people not to panic following the tremors. He chaired a meeting to discuss preparedness for monsoon.